Rangers man seeks minutes with Falkirk

New Falkirk signing Zak Rudden, who joined the club on loan from Rangers on deadline day, is at the club to play every game – despite being one of five strikers at The Falkirk Stadium.

Rudden (18) is the only player that new manager Ray McKinnon managed to sneak in before the transfer window closed and he joins Dylan Mackin, Marcus Haber, Dan Turner and Dennon Lewis as the striking options at the club.

Rudden is congratulated by Petravicius on his first Bairns goal

Rudden says that won’t prove to be advantageous as he seeks to start as many games as possible.

“The gaffer has taken me here, which doesn’t mean anything. But he has taken me here to do a job.

“I’m going to try to do that every week, I’m going to try to score goals, link the play and work hard. I’m looking forward to every minute.”

The 18-year-old spoke on his ambitions as he aims to impress new Gers boss Steven Gerrard with his spell at Falkirk.

“The message from Rangers was to get game time. I had a lot in front of me there, with Morelos and Lafferty.

“They were never going to be play a young boy coming through with those two in front of me."

Manager Ray McKinnon was happy with his signing’s debut contribution.

“Zak is a great kid, with his work rate, his effort and his enthusiasm," he said.

He is always in the right place at the right time to score goals. I’m really pleased for him, he was one of the real standouts for us on Saturday.”