Rangers Colts 1 Falkirk 2: Strong first period sees Bairns win

A strong first half performance seen Falkirk come out 2-1 winners against Rangers Colts at Forthbank Stadium.

Goals from Dennon Lewis and Scott Harrison gave the Bairns a two goal cushion, with Zak Rudden scoring a consolation for Rangers Colts late on.

Scott Harrison doubles the advantage

We haven't said it to often this season, but Falkirk started brightly at Forthbank.

Dennon Lewis scored within four minutes to give the Bairns the lead, although they were helped by some poor goalkeeping by Robby McCrorie.

The youngster flapped at Lewis' weak effort and couldn't scoop it off the line.

Rangers Colts had their first chance on 14 minutes when Zak Rudden was one-on-one after Scott Harrison failed to clear.

Jordan McGhee went close on 20 minutes, as his shot was deflected just wide of the post. The resultant corner led to Falkirk doubling their lead.

Andy Irving's pinpoint cross was nodded in at the back post by Scott Harrison.

It was almost 3-0 on 32 minutes when another howler from Robby McCrorie nearly presented Dennon Lewis with a tap in. The striker was beaten to the ball by the recovering McCrorie.

Rangers Colts had a penalty claim just a minute later but Umar Sadiq, on loan from AS Roma, was booked for simulation. The striker went down under a challenge from Robbie Mutch but the referee didn't buy his fall.

The Bairns went in at the break ahead, but lost Dennon Lewis to injury as he was replaced by Rees Greenwood.

The second half was a lot quieter, with chances few and far between.

Rangers had the ball in the net on 57 minutes after Zak Rudden slid past Robbie Mutch, but the linesman's flag denied the striker.

And half-time substitution Glenn Middleton caused the Bairns defence plenty of problems with his quick feet. Mutch did well to deny the winger on the hour mark.

Froxylias went close just after the hour mark, but the talking point of the second half was the two injuries to Falkirk players.

Jordan McGhee and Tom Dallison both left the field injured and, although the Bairns have eleven days off before they face Queen of the South in the Championship, that'll be a worry for Paul Hartley.

Scott Harrison blocked excellently from Jordan Houston, as he continued what was a very good personal performance.

Robbie Mutch was forced into one further save as he denied Middleton well, and Rudden fired over as Falkirk aimed to see out of the tie.

Rudden ensured there would be some consolation for the Rangers Colts as he tapped in from close range in 91st minute, but it was too late to matter.

A first half better than the second for a change, as Falkirk progress to the second round of the Irn-Bru Cup.