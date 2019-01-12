Rangers and Falkirk strike Rudden deal

Zak Rudden is back at Falkirk for this afternoon's crucial basement battle with Partick Thistle.

The striker returned to Rangers at the beginning of the week after firing the Bairns to victory over Ayr.

Zak Rudden is back at Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Ray McKinnon told The Falkirk Herald he was hopeful of a return when speaking earlier this week and the club confirmed the deal at 1pm this afternoon.

PLAYER PROFILE: Zak Rudden

And most importantly, Rudden was cleared to play in the ninth-vs-tenth meeting at Firhill.

The clubs made the latest loan deal until the end of the season after more talks this morning and clearance was received shortly after lunchtime.