Children's Football Festival. Falkirk Stadium 16/06/19 Children complete 6 activities and can send off for a free leather football. Davie Weir came along to help with the activities

Rangers and Falkirk legend Davie Weir visits McDonald’s football festival

Former Falkirk and Rangers defender Davie Weir paid excited young footballers a visit at the weekend.

The Scotland international dropped in on the grassroots fun football event being staged at The Falkirk Stadium by Falkirk Community Football Foundation in association with McDonald’s. Photographer Scott Louden captured a flavour of the afternoon’s activities.

