Rangers and Falkirk legend Davie Weir visits McDonald’s football festival

Former Falkirk and Rangers defender Davie Weir paid excited young footballers a visit at the weekend.

The Scotland international dropped in on the grassroots fun football event being staged at The Falkirk Stadium by Falkirk Community Football Foundation in association with McDonald’s. Photographer Scott Louden captured a flavour of the afternoon’s activities.

1. McDonald's grassroots football festival Davie Weir dropped in on the Falkirk Stadium. Participants can apply for a free football. JPI Media License JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

2. McDonald's grassroots football festival Davie Weir dropped in on the Falkirk Stadium. Participants can apply for a free football. JPI Media License JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

3. McDonald's grassroots football festival Davie Weir dropped in on the Falkirk Stadium. Participants can apply for a free football. JPI Media License JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

4. McDonald's grassroots football festival Davie Weir dropped in on the Falkirk Stadium. Participants can apply for a free football. JPI Media License JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

View more