Raith duo are latest linked to Falkirk

Ray McKinnon could be ready to raid old club Raith Rovers in a bid to stop Falkirk from joining, or replacing, them in Ladbrokes League One.

Daniel Armstrong, who moved to Kirkcaldy from Wolves just two months ago, has emerged as a potential new recruit in the January re-shuffle and the Falkirk Herald has also learned the Bairns are also being linked with the club’s captain Kyle Benedictus.

Armstrong would be available on a free contract having only signed a short-term deal in Kirkcaldy.

Since then he has hit five goals for John McGlynn’s side in just six appearances including a stunning free-kick to defeat Arbroath last week.

Dundonian Benedictus is well known to McKinnon, who took him to Stark’s Park from Dundee in 2015.

The Bairns manager is keen to bring in as many as six new players to his first-team squad but has said he won’t make any decisions until after this weekend’s derby with Dunfermline.

It will be McKinnon’s first full transfer window as Falkirk boss having only taken over the helm with four hours of the summer sale period to go in August when he swooped for Zak Rudden.

He has also signed Mustapha Dumbuya and Prince Buaben while talks have been held with ex-Dundee United defender Paul Dixon..