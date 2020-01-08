Rafa: Miller always had managerial potential

New Falkirk loan signing Raffaele de Vita rekindled his friendship with Lee Miller with a loan move from Livingston – but things are a little different for the former team-mates.

The pair were long term injury victims and did sections of their rehab together while at West Lothian. They bonded during their recoveries before the Italian moved on loan to Partick Thistle and Miller switched to become co-manager of the Bairns.

And it was a move that de Vita was not surprised to see his old friend make.

He said: “Lee and I had serious knee injuries and we got close and pulled each other through – so we have been through a lot together as players.

“I always thought he was going to be a manager, he’s always had that, he’s always had a good word for the young players at Livingston so it doesn’t make it strange for me. I think Lee and David are doing a great job.”