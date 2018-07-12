Quick turnaround for new Bairn Mackin

Signed at five, officially announced at six, on the pitch at nine. Tuesday was an eventful debut day for new Falkirk signing Dylan Mackin.

The big striker only heard about a potential move to Falkirk on Monday, having been told that he was unlikely to be in and around the first team at Premiership side Livingston.

“I spoke to Gordon Young yesterday, he said they would be keen to take me here and I was keen to come.

“I went to bed last night and woke up this morning with four missed calls from my agent and a text from Youngy.

“I phoned my agent and we managed to get it pushed through so I could play tonight. It was good to know I was wanted.”

Mackin came on for his Falkirk debut with 60 minutes on the clock at the Indodrill Stadium, and played a vital part in Falkirk’s winning goal. Dan Turner lofted a cross in and the striker nodded down for trialist Jordan Allan to volley home.

The 21-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan at Brechin City, hopes that can become a regular occurance.

“There’s a lot of boys looking to run in behind so I will look to hold it up and look to link up the play. Hopefully they can play off me.”

Mackin, though, isn’t just a target man. Despite being loaned out to Brechin, the youngster ended last season as Livingston’s joint top scorer in the Champioship and that is a feat he hopes to achieve with the Bairns.

“I got a few games at Livingston and played my part in them gaining promotion. It wasn’t too good a time at Brechin but I know what the teams in the league are like, so hopefully I can do well.

“What I’m here to do is score goals. Hopefully I can be Falkirk’s top goalscorer this season.”