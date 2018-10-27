Queen of the South 2 Falkirk 0: Penalty stop not enough

Two goals in the space of three minutes saw Falkirk lose again - depsite David Mitchell's penalty save to deny Stephen Dobbie.

Defenders Michael Doyle and Jordan Marshall gave the Doonhamers all three points. The first an avoidable header when the Bairns regular trait of failing to clear a corner properly finally bit, the second an early snapshot while the visitors were still gathering breath after having the wind knocked out them by the opener.

After pushing the ball onto the post, Mitchell pounced again and was fouled. Picture Michael Gillen

It had all looked so promising too with David Mitchell denying Stephen Dobbie on 22 minutes after the little forward was adjudged to have been fouled by Prince Buaben. Our pictures show the foul occured outside of the box but justice was served by former Dundee stopper Mitchell who palmed the spot-kick onto the post then pounced on it. Though the league's top scorer put the ball in the net, ref Steven made slight amends for his call by awarding the goalkeeper a fre-kick and ruling out the goal.

Falkirk were under pressure for long epriods of the first half and were perhaps fortunate Dobbie screwed a Lyndon Dykes cross across the area from close in, than managed to find the target.

They were also fortunate to have a goalkeeper the stature of Mitchell between the the sticks. He beat out efforts from Josh Todd and Kyle Jacobs to ensure the sides were level at the break, as his defence repelled the penalty box pressure from Dobbie and co, without ever really gaining respite. Corners were knocked out of the area, but all to quickly returned to the centre of the area and

But just before the interval Falkirk began to test Alan Martin, particularly Deimantas Petravuicius. First, he showed lovely footwork after swapping to the right wing and held off the attentions of Callum Fordyce, tied him in knots then crossed brilliantly for Marcus Haber, restored to the starting line-up. The Canadian connected well but couldn't direct his header away from the home side's goalkeeper.

The foul for the penalty was outside the box. Picture Michael Gillen

Then Petravicius running through the centre almost had the break-through, but despite a wild slice from Doyle, the ball was always just too far in front of the Lithuanian and Martin was alert to grasp.

The first half had not been brilliant, but it had been enough. Similar to last week's first half at Cappielow.

After the break though Falkirk were under pressure again and very soon it told. Aaron Muirhead conceded a corner under pressure from Jacobs and though again the Bairns knocked the initial delivery away, it was never far enough and the return was knocked in by Doyle rising at the backpost to head across Mitchel and in.

The Bairns pushed forward from kick-off but as soon as the ball was lost, Queens released Jordan Marshall up the wing. He scampered forward and struck an early shot that flew past Mitchell to secure the points.

Still Dobbie had not scored against the Bairns as he so often does, but he did just about everything but.

A hesitant clearance on the edge of the area by substitute Andy Irving was charged down and fell nicely for the striker who rattled the crossbar with a rocket form his right-foot.

Later a slack Tom Dallison pass across the field was picked off by Andy Stirling who released his frontman and after a scamper into the box, Mitchell saved low with his legs.

Queens were then happy to play the Bairns on the break, and Falkirk enjoyed a larger share of possession for the final stages. Andy Irving took advantage and almost reduced the deficit after dancing round two challenges, but his shot from the edge of the area came back off the bar.