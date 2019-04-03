Queen of the South 1 Falkirk 1: Moments that mattered
Falkirk were denied in the cruellest of ways on Tuesday night as Queen of the South scored in the 96th minute to deny the Bairns a huge win.
Three points would have seen Falkirk up to sixth, but they climbed to eighth with the point. Chief Photographer Michael Gillen was at a cold Palmerston Park to catch the best of the action.
1. QoS 0-0 Falkirk
Aaron Jarvis rises for a header in the 12th minute
2. QoS 0-0 Falkirk
Deimantas Petravicius struggles to get the ball out of his feet and stick home.
3. QoS 0-0 Falkirk
Ian McShane fires in a free-kick.
4. QoS 0-1 Falkirk
Davis Keillor-Dunn sticks a penalty home after a handball from Lyndon Dykes - in the 92nd minute.
