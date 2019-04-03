Ian McShane takes one in the chops from Queens' Jacobs

Queen of the South 1 Falkirk 1: Moments that mattered

Falkirk were denied in the cruellest of ways on Tuesday night as Queen of the South scored in the 96th minute to deny the Bairns a huge win.

Three points would have seen Falkirk up to sixth, but they climbed to eighth with the point. Chief Photographer Michael Gillen was at a cold Palmerston Park to catch the best of the action.

Aaron Jarvis rises for a header in the 12th minute

1. QoS 0-0 Falkirk

Deimantas Petravicius struggles to get the ball out of his feet and stick home.

2. QoS 0-0 Falkirk

Ian McShane fires in a free-kick.

3. QoS 0-0 Falkirk

Davis Keillor-Dunn sticks a penalty home after a handball from Lyndon Dykes - in the 92nd minute.

4. QoS 0-1 Falkirk

