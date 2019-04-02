Queen of the South 1-1 Falkirk: Amazing double late penalty drama in Dumfries!

An unbelievably dramatic finish saw both sides net injury time penalties in Falkirk's 1-1 Championship draw against Queen of the South at a freezing Palmerston Park on Tuesday night, writes Craig Goldthorp

After a fiercely competitive 90 minutes of action, the Bairns thought they had nicked the points when substitute Davis Keillor Dunn scored from the spot a minute into injury time after a handball by Queen's Lyndon Dykes.

Keillor Dunn was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for taking his shirt off during the amazing scenes of celebration which followed among Falkirk players, fans and management.

But that was by far from the end of the drama. in a finish which can justifiably be described as incredible, Queen of the South then won a penalty of their own in the 95th minute when Dykes was fouled in the box by William Edjenguele, although the award looked soft.

Stephen Dobbie struck the ball home comfortably from the spot to sensationally earn a share of the points.

This amazing ending to the game was a far cry from the early stages when few scoring chances were created.

Falkirk opened pretty well and forced a couple of early corners while getting to grips with the light dusting of snow on the Palmerston surface.

A fine run by Mark Waddington saw him bludgeon his way past three Queens players on 19 minutes but he was eventually crowded out at the expense of a corner.

Falkirk almost went ahead on 24 minutes when a move down the right flank culminated in Aaron Jarvis's powerful low effort being brilliantly saved by home keeper Jack Leighfield.

The Bairns were still bossing possession and Lithuanian winger Deimantas Petravicius cut in from the left before sending in a shot which Leighfield comfortably punched clear after 37 minutes.

Queen of the South dangerman Dobbie sent a rasping left footer from the edge of the box just wide as the hosts created their best chance so far on 40 minutes.

Falkirk went agonisingly close to going ahead just before half-time when Ian McShane's right footed free-kick from 20 yards hit the side netting. At first glance, it looked as if the ball had actually sneaked just inside the left upright.

Early in the second half, Paton sent a speculative volley well wide after William Edjenguele's long ball forward for the Bairns.

A snap shot from Queen's Josh Todd then forced a low save from Burgoyne, before a swift Falkirk breakaway culminated in Waddington shooting just wide at the other end.

Queen's came close to breaking the deadlock on 75 minutes when Dykes' cross from the right was cleared to substitute Iain Wilson, whose rasping drive from outside the box was turned over by Burgoyne.

Queen's number 10 Josh Todd was booked after reacting by kicking out after being fouled by opposite number Davis Keillor Dunn, who also saw yellow for his challenge.

Dobbie came agonisingly close to putting the hosts ahead when his powerful left footed effort on 85 minutes beat Burgoyne but rebounded out off the underside of the bar.

But that was by far from the end of the drama, with the two late penalties earning both sides a point each.

The only consolation for Falkirk is that the point moves them above the relegation play-off spot into eighth, ahead of Partick Thistle on goal difference but still two points behind seventh placed Queen of the South.



Queen of the South: Leighfield, Mercer, Marshall, Doyle, Stirling, Jacobs, Todd, Dobbie, McGrath (Wilson 66), Dykes, Maguire.

Falkirk: Burgoyne, McGhee, Edjenguele, Paton, Petravicius, Jarvis (Rudden 65), McShane (Lavery 85), Osman, Dixon, Waddington (Keillor Dunn 65), McKenna.

Referee: Barry Cook

Crowd: 1508

Stephen Dobbie celebrates scoring 95th minute penalty for Queen of the South (Pic by Michael Gillen)