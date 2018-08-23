Proof Falkirk fans broke the world transfer record

Falkirk fans are being asked to buy into the “Bairn for Life” scheme and bolster the first-team squad - and now there’s evidence such initiatives have worked for the Bairns.

A receipt for cash sent to the club in the 1920s was shown to club historian Michael White at his war-time football talk in Callendar House at the weekend, proof of the rumour that fans raised the cash not only for a player – but to break the world record transfer fee.

Syd Puddefoot with Falkirk, seen here with the ball at his feet.

Syd Puddefoot was signed by Falkirk in 1922 after fans chipped in to raise the record-breaking £5,500 fee.

The striker, then of West Ham, had played for the Bairns after being stationed in central Scotland during the First World War.

But utilising the fans’ transfer kitty of £6,000 - around £275,000 in today’s currency - Bairns officials headed south with a briefcase full of the supporters’ money and returned with their target.

It’s the 20th century equivalent of the current ‘Bairns For Life’ fundraising drive which aims to raise an annual sum for the Falkirk manager to recruit new players each January transfer window and gives benefits to members of the monthly subscribed system.

Bairns For Life will hold their first prize draw at the weekend’s match with QOS.