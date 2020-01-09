Promotion is ‘Hall’ to play for says new Falkirk defender Ben

Falkirk’s Northern Irish under-21 defender Ben Hall has a promotion pedigree after watching previous club Brighton and Hove Albion move into English football’s top tier.

The 22-year-old, from Enniskillen spent the first half of the season at Partick Thistle in the Championship, but comes to the Bairns with a second promotion ambition.

After breaking through the ranks at Motherwell and landing the Steelmen the Scottish Youth Cup alongside present Bairns Robbie Leitch and Ross MacLean, he moved south to Brighton and Hove Albion where he watched from the under-23s as the first-team landed promotion to the Premier League.

Hall told The Falkirk Herald: “It was great to be at a club that’s achieved promotion like the time at Brighton and to be part of it and see what it takes.

“I know what promotion means and what has to be done and I hope to repeat that at Falkirk. That’s the aim here and that’s what has come through from speaking to the managers here.

“I was part of a Motherwell youth team which had quite a few boys who have gone on to bigger things and to make a name for themselves and I’m looking to help Falkirk towards their goals this season.”

Hall describes himself as a defender who likes to defend first and foremost and is “all about the clean sheets,” but insists he can play out from the back when necessary.

“Brighton ensured that was a big part of my game but I am a defender first and foremost.

“I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen at the club and looking around it’s a Premiership club, never mind a Championship one.

“Peterhead is quite the trip to begin with but I’m looking forward to getting started.”