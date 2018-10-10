Prince Buaben saw red against Falkirk – but now sees a bright future

New Falkirk signing Prince Buaben has predicted a bright future for his new club after joining the Bairns until January.

The midfielder has been training with his new team-mates for the past week, working on his fitness with an aim of being match sharp and taking part competitively once league football returns from the international break.

LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL Championship

But while the Ghanaian international is working hard himself, doing extra runs after training, he’s been impressed by his Falkirk team-mates’ work-rate.

He said: “The team is in a low league position right now, and the supporters are upset. We understand that.

“But the team has been working so hard. It’s been amazing since I came in.

“Football is a strange place sometimes where you can work really hard but not get the rewards – but I am certain it will come.

“The guys work so so hard in training but it hasn’t really happened in games so far.

“But the players are good and the training is good. It is a good club and good things can happen if you keep working hard and I think we can.”

Buaben knew Jordan McGhee and Andy Irving from his time at Hearts, as well as Aaron Muirhead from a spell with Partick Thistle. But he knows Falkirk as well, as opponents.

He faced the Bairns en route to winning the Championship title with Hearts – but had a miserable time at Tynecastle against them, he saw red in a 4-1 victory for Robbie Neilson’s men in 2014 and was then on the receiving end of a 3-2 defeat in 2015 - a memorable victory for the Bairns masterminded by Craig Sibbald and Rory Loy.

Buaben added: “I was sent off against the club and we lost 3-2 – that was not so good.

YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: ‘No deal’ NBA negotiations is a turn-off for UK basketball fans

“But I remember the games and Falkirk have always had a good club, and a good support. I’ve liked how they have played football when I’ve played against them and am looking forward to taking part.”

The midfielder’s deal at Hearts ended in May and he spent the summer trying to seal a deal with a club while maintaining fitness with a personal trainer in Manchester. He’s landed a deal with Falkirk until January and added: “I don’t know if it will go longer, or just uintil January. We will wait and see – I need to get into the team first and play some games.

“I have kept myself fit but that’s dfifferent from being ready for games.

“I’m taking full part in training and then doing extra running and work with the fitness coach after sessions so I hope I can be ready after this two-week break.”

Falkirk face Morton at Cappielow on October 20.

YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN: Five depart the Bairns