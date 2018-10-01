Prince Buaben joins Falkirk as Ray McKinnon’s second signing

Prince Buaben spent three years at Hearts. Picture by Neil Hanna.
Falkirk have added ex-Dundee United and Hearts midfielder Prince Buaben to the Bairns squad, this afternoon.

The Ghanain 30-year-old, who came through the Ajax youth ranks has joined up at Westfield until January.

Buaben left Tynecastle at the end of last season. Pic Toby Williams.

PLAYER STATS: Prince Buaben

Boss Ray McKinnon, told the club website: “I am really pleased to welcome Prince to our squad. It is another boost for us following Saturday’s victory.

“We have been open in the fact that we were looking at potential free agents and Prince is a player that we have had in our thoughts for some time now.

“His experience and pedigree speaks for himself and I know he will make a positive impact on our squad.”

