Port Vale full-back Sam Hart joins Falkirk on season-long loan as boss John McGlynn bolsters Bairns' backline with ‘real experience’.

Falkirk have finally been able to confirm the loan signing of Port Vale full-back Sam Hart - with the club being forced to wait on paperwork going through after Monday night’s summer transfer window deadline.

The defender, 28, makes the move from English League One having enjoyed two spells with the Vale Park club. A left-back by trade, the Englishman can also play across the backline. He played 22 times last term, helped Port Vale win promotion to the third tier.

Beginning his career in the youth set-ups at Manchester United and then Liverpool, Hart has turned out for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Southend United, Shrewsbury Town, Oldham Athletic, and Sutton United during his career and will bring experience to the Bairns’ backline.

McGlynn highlights Hart’s experience

“We’re delighted to bring Sam to Falkirk,” manager John McGlynn beamed. “He’s a player with great experience, real versatility, and he’s someone who can operate at left-back and at left centre-half, which gives us valuable options as we go through the season. He likes to get up and down the flank and we know he’ll add real quality and depth to the squad. I’d like to thank Port Vale for their help in making this move happen.”

Hart will join up with his Falkirk team-mates for the first time on Thursday with the Bairns not in action this weekend due to the international break. They return with a home match against St Mirren on Saturday, September 13. The full-back is the Bairns’ ninth summer signing, with seven of those being loans.