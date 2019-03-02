Police probe football street fight after Morton v Falkirk

Police are investigating disturbance which followed last night’s SPFL Championship match between Falkirk and Morton.

The teams drew 1-1 at Cappielow but video footage has emerged, and also been sent to The Falkirk Herald, showing clashes at the end of Sinclair Street, just yards from Morton’s ground. They are said to be between groups of rival fans after the match.

The incident happened where Sinclair Street meets East Hamilton Street. Picture Michael Gillen.

Police attended the disturbance, which saw traffic cones thrown across the road and near the busy A8 dual carriageway amid football chanting from the groups and crowds gathering nearby.

And a force spokeswoman confirmed the incident was being investigated, though no arrests had yet been made.

She said: “We are aware of the incident and the video online, and are investigating.”

The Falkirk Herald has contacted the clubs for comment.