Playing style over statistics is working for Falkirk boss

Ray McKinnon is happy to play possum with teams - if it means his Bairns can hurt them on the counter attack.

The statistics from Saturday’s game against Morton fall in the Greenock side’s favour in all but corner kicks, but the reality away from the figures was a much closer match.

Ray McKinnon joined Falkirk when they had zero points. Picture Michael Gillen.

It’s all part of the plan for the Bairns boss who has structured his side in such a way that they have lost only once in the seven league games since he found the formula, and hit teams on the counter attack.

McKinnon said: “A lot of people come here and I think they get carried away because of the way we play. We allow teams to play like that and go direct – that’s why it’s working for us.

“Every team will come here and look like they are doing well against us, but that’s how we play – we’re a counter attacking team and it is working for us. The guys are following the game plan great.

“When we came in here we had to take into consideration that we didn’t have any points. After two or three games we still didn’t and we had to figure out a way of picking up points, so we looked at the best way with the players that we have got and found this plan.

“It has certainly been the case that it has worked because we have picked up and we’re now averaging two points a game which is great.

“Of course we’d love to go and win these games and take three each match but the important thing is we are picking up points and keeping ourselves with the teams near us.”

McKinnon though is continuing to search the transfer market for strengthening his squad and giving himself more options and alternatives to the counter-attack style that is stifling opposition, and slowly racking up the points for the Bairns.

They head to Dundee United on Saturday in good league form and with a points tally of 13 – greater than this time last year.

