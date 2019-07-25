PITCHES FOR THE BAIRNS

Three prospective bidders will make their pitch to take over the reins of Falkirk FC over the next 24 hours.

Tonight’s monthly board meeting will see the presentations from interested buyers while the fan ownership proposal – which has been an option open to the club since revealed at December’s AGM – will also state their case.

Rival bids involving former Bairns striker Alan Gow and American investor Mark Campbell have been linked with the Bairns over recent months.

The presentations will be assessed by the club’s revamped ‘interim’ board which includes new directors Peter Duncan, Gary Deans and Kevin Beattie, and the club’s major shareholders who will sit in on the meeting.

Absent, however will be Martin Ritchie whose tenure on the SPFL board came to an end at the league body’s AGM this week.

Mr Ritchie, twice chairman of the club and who holds the second largest share in the club, stepped down as a director for the last two years upon conclusion of his league position on Monday.

He also missed last week’s extraordinary general meeting, called by five shareholders.

At the meeting another former chairman Margaret Lang intimated her future intention to resign as director but had remained on the board to face the fans and shareholders at Friday’s meeting (more page 78).