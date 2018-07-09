Petravicius hopes goal first of many for Bairns

Deimantas Petravicius was delighted to open his Bairns account against Airdrieonians on Saturday afternoon, and hopes there’s more to come.

Petravicius (22) opened the scoring for Paul Hartley’s side in the 3-2 victory, with Kevin O’Hara and Tom Dallison goals wrapping up a victory at The Falkirk Stadium.

“It was very nice. It was a hard pre-season but it’s always nice to score a goal in pre-season,” he told the Falkirk Herald post-match.

“I hope this season, as a team, we score many goals.”

The Lithuanian slotted neatly into the bottom corner on six minutes to give the Bairns the lead, and looks forward to doing the same in front of a full Falkirk Stadium.

“The fans were great and I hear that they are one of the biggest teams in the Championship in terms of the fans’ support.

“There is about four or five thousand. It’s very nice to play in front of, they give you energy.”

The winger played 60 minutes before being subbed off, but was happy with the Bairns’ first half performance especially.

The second half, as Petravicius alluded to himself, was not up to the same level, but the winger understands that that is normal for a pre-season friendly.

“The first half was high intensity, we kept the ball and were more direct which helped us because we have quick players.

“In pre-season, though, we are training really hard and in the second half the manager changed the shape and the players.

“It’s pre-season, it’s hard work. We haven’t had many days off and have trained twice a day, but that’s what we want.”

The 22-year-old has seven caps for Lithuania and has been playing football in Britain for years, having moved to Nottingham Forest as a teenager before joining Motherwell last summer.

He is certainly used to getting to know new players, and says he is enjoying settling it with his new teammates this summer.

“I’ve only been here for a few weeks but the lads are great and the changing room is perfect.

“Everybody knows everybody very well. We are a really good group.”

All eyes are now on the League Cup and a competitve debut now for the winger.