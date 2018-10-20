Paul Hartley pairs Stenhousemuir and Falkirk in William Hill Scottish Cup

The third round draw of the national cup competition has paired the local rivals at Ochilview, drawn by ex-Bairns boss Paul Hartley

Ray McKinnon will take his side the short three-mile trip to Gladstone Road to face Brown Ferguson's League One side.

The game will be played on Saturday, November 24.

The tie was drawn this evening by ex-Bairns boss Paul Hartley and Still Game actor Sanjeev Kohli at Hampden.

The third round draw in full:

Alloa v Brechin City

Edinburgh City v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Stirling Uni v Elgin City

Berwick Rangers v East Fife

Forfar Athletic v BSC Glasgow

East Kilbride v Gala Fairydean Rovers

Cowdenbeath v Brora Rangers

Beith Juniors v Ayr United

Queen's Park v Raith Rovers

Stenhousemuir v Falkirk

Arbroath v Stranraer

Montrose v Annan Athletic

Morton v Peterhead

QOS v Formartine United

Airdrie v Dumbarton

Fraserburgh v Cove Rangers or Auchinleck Talbot