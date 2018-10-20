Paul Hartley pairs Stenhousemuir and Falkirk in William Hill Scottish Cup

The third round draw of the national cup competition has paired the local rivals at Ochilview, drawn by ex-Bairns boss Paul Hartley
Ray McKinnon will take his side the short three-mile trip to Gladstone Road to face Brown Ferguson's League One side.
The game will be played on Saturday, November 24.
The tie was drawn this evening by ex-Bairns boss Paul Hartley and Still Game actor Sanjeev Kohli at Hampden.
The third round draw in full:
Alloa v Brechin City
Edinburgh City v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Stirling Uni v Elgin City
Berwick Rangers v East Fife
Forfar Athletic v BSC Glasgow
East Kilbride v Gala Fairydean Rovers
Cowdenbeath v Brora Rangers
Beith Juniors v Ayr United
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers
Stenhousemuir v Falkirk
Arbroath v Stranraer
Montrose v Annan Athletic
Morton v Peterhead
QOS v Formartine United
Airdrie v Dumbarton
Fraserburgh v Cove Rangers or Auchinleck Talbot