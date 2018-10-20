Paul Hartley pairs Stenhousemuir and Falkirk in William Hill Scottish Cup

Brown Ferguson's Warriors will host Ray McKinnon's Falkirk side
The third round draw of the national cup competition has paired the local rivals at Ochilview, drawn by ex-Bairns boss Paul Hartley

Ray McKinnon will take his side the short three-mile trip to Gladstone Road to face Brown Ferguson's League One side.

The game will be played on Saturday, November 24.

The tie was drawn this evening by ex-Bairns boss Paul Hartley and Still Game actor Sanjeev Kohli at Hampden.

The third round draw in full:

Alloa v Brechin City

Edinburgh City v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Stirling Uni v Elgin City

Berwick Rangers v East Fife

Forfar Athletic v BSC Glasgow

East Kilbride v Gala Fairydean Rovers

Cowdenbeath v Brora Rangers

Beith Juniors v Ayr United

Queen's Park v Raith Rovers

Stenhousemuir v Falkirk

Arbroath v Stranraer

Montrose v Annan Athletic

Morton v Peterhead

QOS v Formartine United

Airdrie v Dumbarton

Fraserburgh v Cove Rangers or Auchinleck Talbot