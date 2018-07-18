Paul Hartley: Lots of work to do for Bairns

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley admitted there was plenty of work for his Bairns to do after their 2-0 win over Forfar on Tuesday.

Second half goals from Dennon Lewis and Deimantas Petravicius handed the Bairns the victory, but they were far below par in the first period.

Bairns boss Hartley admitted as much himself post-match: "The first half was unacceptable and we were lucky to come in at 0-0 with the chances they had and the missed penalty.

"Much better second half. We had to change the personnel and the shape. It's a team that is a work in progress, we know that, we are not happy and they are not happy."

Visitors Forfar hit the post twice in the first half, as well as having a penalty saved by Robbie Mutch - whilst Falkirk failed to muster a shot on target.

The Bairns now have a week off before facing St Johnstone next Tuesday, and Hartley knows there's lots of work to be done on the training pitch in that time.

"There's loads and loads of work to be done. We have a lot to do on the training pitch.

"We weren't happy with Saturday and we certainly weren't happy with the first half tonight. There were basic things that we didn't do well tonight."

Falkirk sit second in their Betfred Cup group after two matches, with Montrose sitting top with two wins from two games.