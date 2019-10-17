Patience wearing thin on Falkirk takeover - can a decision on a deal be done by Brexit day?

October 31 is the make or break date for Britain’s Brexit negotiations, and it could also be the exit day of Falkirk’s shareholders, or of the bid that’s aiming to remove them.

Patience is wearing thin over Mark Campbell’s deal to take over the club and sources close to the deal want clarity by the end of the month.

Mark Campbell (left) has been in talks with Falkirk since July. Picture: Michael Gillen

By then the deal will be two months overdue according to Mr Campbell’s early timescales set when he was presented to supporters as preferred bidder in July. He has since branded the one month turn around between his fans’ meetings and the end of the transfer window as “ridiculous”.

The deal is said to have reached the heads of terms stage but the takeover plan in which Mr Campbell pledged to build a fourth stand, a hotel and reinstate the Bairns’ youth academy has been making slow progress.

This week the 46-year-old was again active on social media engaging with Falkirk supporters increasingly impatient over the ongoing delays.

He said: “The takeover is moving along.”

Mr Campbell has taken in several Bairns games and is expected at Westfield again for the match with Peterhead on Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen

He added: “There is a process and I admit it’s taking slightly longer than we wanted. There are a few people on the MSG [major shareholders’ group] who want to make sure they are comfortable with the sale and we are comfortable as well. Lawyers are talking and working.”