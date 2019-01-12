Partick Thistle 1 Falkirk 1: Relegation dogfight ends in stalemate

Falkirk and Partick Thistle drew but both were losers on Saturday with results elsewhere conspiring against them.

The bottom two sides remain so, and have now lost ground on Alloa who defeated Morton 2-1.

Ian McShane slides in on James Penrice. Picture: Michael Gillen

Partick shaded the first hour and had the lead through Blair Spittal but the game swung back for Falkirk after Gray Harkins' red card and the Bairns had pressure to win after Zak Rudden's equaliser.

The striker made his return to Falkirk in a lunchtime loan switch and it proved a vital piece of business by Ray McKinnon and salvaged a point and kept the Bairns above Gary Caldwell's side.

Both sides were fighting for their lives in the SPFL Championship and took it literally in the first half, squaring up as tempers frayed just before half-time.

The flashpoints were the most memorable moments form a low-quality first half where the league placings, as 10th hosted ninth were very evident.

Zak Rudden made a lunchtime return to Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen

Falkirk's only opportunity of note was when Zak Rudden, back in the side after a late lunchtime move from Rangers, raced onto a Tommy Robson through-ball and cut inside. His shot on the angle was beaten out by Conor Hazard.

Lewis Kidd mis-hit a cross that almost sneaked in but ex-Bairn Conor Hazard was on his toes to keep it out.

It was not a game for the purists and Abdul Osman was heavily involved in the midfield, though roundly jeered by the Firhill crowd he once called his own.

The Ghanaian was coming in for some rough treatment from his former club and was clattered in a 50-50 by Stuart Bannigan who was lucky not to be red-carded for the slide.

Abdul Osman was heavily jeered by his former support. Picture: Michael Gillen

Lewis Kidd and Blair Spittal were booked, squaring up as the match heated up in the run-up to half-time and Ian McShane shoved Steven Saunders right in front of Andrew Dallas with no punishment.

However after the break things improved, and mostly for Thistle.

They camped the Bairns inside their own defensive zone of around 20 yards and only Zak Rudden acted as an outlet for Falkirk.

The lone frontman was growing ever more frustrated and foresaw Thistle's opener seconds before Blair Spittall struck on the hour.

After chasing another lost cause without support Rudden motioned to the bench for assistance, but immediately the ball was knocked into the danger area by Harkins and fired home by Spittal.

On balance it was deserved but Ray McKinnon made a double substitution removing the already cautioned duo of Osman and Kidd from the powderkeg midfield, and it proved a vital change as Gary Harkins, who also had been booked by ref Andrew Dallas, ended up walking for a second foul on Ian McShane.

That swung the balance in Falkirk's favour and they took quick advantage, through Rudden of course.

MacLean hit the by-line and crossed to the backpost where Ciaran McKenna headed at goal, only for Conor Hazard to beat the effort off the lione. The bouncing ball was nodded in by Rudden at close range and Falkirk were level, with momentum and a man advantage.

Paul Paton and new signing David Keillor-Dunn came on to add fresh legs in Falkirk's cause, but they couldn't take advantage, try as they did.