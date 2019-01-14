Partick Thistle 1 Falkirk 1: Moments that mattered
Falkirk drew at Firhill thanks to Rangers returner Zak Rudden’s second half header ahgainst Gary Caldwell’s 10-man Thistle.
Chief photographer Michael Gillen was at pitchside to bring you the key moments from the game.
Zak Rudden was back in the Bairns line-up. Picture Michael Gillen.
Stuart Bannigan was fortunate not to see red for this challenge on ex-Jags captain Abdul Osman. Picture Michael Gillen.
Tempers frayed just before half-time. Picture Michael Gillen.
But after the break Thistle took the lead through Blair Spittal after piling on the pressure. Picture Michael Gillen.
