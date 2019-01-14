Kingsley welcomed the teams to The Energy Check Stadium at Firhill. Picture Michael Gillen.

Partick Thistle 1 Falkirk 1: Moments that mattered

Falkirk drew at Firhill thanks to Rangers returner Zak Rudden’s second half header ahgainst Gary Caldwell’s 10-man Thistle.

Chief photographer Michael Gillen was at pitchside to bring you the key moments from the game.

Zak Rudden was back in the Bairns line-up. Picture Michael Gillen.

Zak Rudden was back in the Bairns line-up. Picture Michael Gillen.
Stuart Bannigan was fortunate not to see red for this challenge on ex-Jags captain Abdul Osman. Picture Michael Gillen.

Stuart Bannigan was fortunate not to see red for this challenge on ex-Jags captain Abdul Osman. Picture Michael Gillen.
Tempers frayed just before half-time. Picture Michael Gillen.

Tempers frayed just before half-time. Picture Michael Gillen.
But after the break Thistle took the lead through Blair Spittal after piling on the pressure. Picture Michael Gillen.

But after the break Thistle took the lead through Blair Spittal after piling on the pressure. Picture Michael Gillen.
