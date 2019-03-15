Partick game as big as any other says McKinnon

Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon has said that this Saturday's game at home to Partick Thistle is a 'big game' but so is every other remaining match for the Bairns.

Just one point separates Partick in ninth spot and Falkirk in eighth and McKinnon says he is happy that his side are going in to this match in a good run of form despite losing to Ross County in their previous fixture.

He said: "Performance wise against Ross County we were very good so we are in the same frame of mid we have been after every other game this year.

"I told the boy on Tuesday that their attitude was great and we deserved something out of the game and we go in to the match with Partick in good form.

"It's a big game this Saturday but every game so far has been a big game and it will be like that until the end of the season.

"Everyone is going to have big games, there are six pointers all over the league each weekend right now and everyone is fighting for something,

"We're not looking at this one any differently, we had nine big games from Tuesday, we have eight big games now and after Saturday we will have seven then six and it will be like that till the end of the season.

"We're in good form right now though and we go in to every game expecting to take something from it and that's a good mindset to be in."