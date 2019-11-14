OPINION: Lessons to be learned from Bairns bidding saga

Sports Editor David Oliver believes the Mark Campbell bid episode could help strengthen Falkirk in the long-term.

Falkirk want to move on from the Mark Campbell bid breakdown, and they can learn from the Madison Avenue man’s pledges of hotels, fourth stands and million-pound investment.

This whole protracted episode could actually work in the Bairns’ favour long-term, for future incumbents and the present.

Subsequent suitors can learn from the level of scrutiny placed upon Mr Campbell as soon as he was named preferred bidder on July 26 and then the forensic detail researched by some – not even connected to the club’s own due diligence – that anyone with future ambitions of buying over the Bairns will be truly tested, by due diligence checks or empassioned fans keen to ensure it’s the best person possible that gets their hands on the boardroom key.

Was Mr Campbell that man? Now, we’ll never know, but the strength of feeling both of his backers and sceptics says something about the Falkirk support – they simply want the best for their club one way or the other.

And it also highlighted another face of the fans – one that the current incumbents can learn from.

Fans welcomed the Q&A sessions just days after Mr Campbell was named preferred bidder for the club. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The supporters LOVED engaging on Twitter, even when the answers bought more time. They lapped up the two preferred bidder parades in the south stand and question and answer sessions. They seized the ‘improved communication and transparency’ line Mr Campbell pledged – but like the talks, that’s already been scrubbed – his Twitter account telling one Bairn “I don’t have to disclose everything to the fans” after revealing an interest in another club.

Maybe not... but some might try to do it regardless, and that commitment to ensure the future of the club is with the best person possible can only be healthy for Falkirk’s future.