On-loan Chelsea man Ruben Sammut gets shirty on the pitch, but settled at Falkirk

Ruben Sammut braved the freezing weekend temperatures with bare arms – and was the only Bairn to do so.

All of his team-mates wore long sleeves except Chelsea youth captain, and he doesn’t regret his clothing choices – just the result.

Ruben Sammut was the only Bairn not to wear long sleeves. Picture: Michael Gillen / JPIMedia

Falkirk and their Greenock visitors fought out a scoreless draw on a chilly winter afternoon but Morton won the arms race with three of the visitors braving the cold with their shirt sleeves.

The Bairns’ brave Sammut told The Falkirk Herald: “For me personally I can never wear thermal layers I prefer short-sleeved tops for playing and keeping it basic.

“I just have a good warm up and make sure I’m warm enough but I didn’t struggle too much with the cold because when you’re playing in the heat of the moment it’s fine you don’t notice.”

The midfielder gave one of his best displays in a navy blue shirt, but admitted: “We are a bit disappointed in the way it ended.”

Saturday was the Scottish youth international's best performance yet as a Bairn. Picture Michael Gillen.

The 21-year-old added: “It was freezing and on this pitch even though it’s artificial the way the ball bounced during the game it was awkward and caught a few people out.

“We dealt with the conditions and Mitch has done well with a few good saves and the defence has done really well keeping a clean sheet. We were just unlucky at the other end not getting a goal.

“We have not won at home yet and we are waiting for that. Once we break down that barrier it will be a big weight off our shoulders and I think results at home will start to come for us.

“The way we’ve been playing in the league of late has been really positive and there is not much between us and the other teams. We are closing the gap and getting competitive with everyone. We are getting a bit more confident in the way we are playing and what the manager wants us to do and how to set up and we are executing his game plans. We just need a home win and then we will be on the straight and narrow.

Sammut went close and was an attacking outlet for the Bairns. Picture Michael Gillen/JPIMedia

“At one point we were struggling to score but now we have got a few goals at home which has given as a bit of a boost and even though it was nil-nil with Morton we are keeping clean sheets and not conceding many. When we do score will be getting the results we want if we can keep it up.”

Sammut is on a season long loan and admitted next month could be a turning point, but he is settled at Falkirk.

He added: “I’ve been keeping in touch with Chelsea and they’ve been keeping in touch with Falkirk as well. I’m not sure what’s going to happen in January but either way it will be the right move for me and that’s all I know at the moment.

“The way I live away from the pitch I live quite a quiet life and where I stay in Larbert is perfect.

“I’ve got a few of the boys around me like Dennon Lewis and Tommy Robson so if we fancy going out to eat or the cinema we can meet up. It’s nice and quiet which is the way I like it.

“Where I stay down south is not too far away from the Chelsea training ground at Cobham so there wasn’t much to do there, you just get on with it. You spend a lot of time by yourself but I don’t mind keeping my own company and staying myself – it’s been alright settling in up here.”