Number puzzle for Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon

The Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon has questioned the statistics coming from his side’s 3-0 win at Stranraer.

In a match Falkirk dominated they were attributed 28 shots on goal in the 90 minutes, yet only managed 43 per cent of the ball according to official figures.

21-09-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. STRANRAER. Stair Park. Stranraer FC v Falkirk FC. Matchday 7. SPFL Ladbrokes League One. Mark Stewart 9 and Mark Durnan 5.

Regardless of what is written on paper, in reality on the pitch Falkirk were much improved and now face the top two in the Ladbrokes League One table hoping to overthrow both Raith Rovers and East Fife, with the Methil side visiting Westfield this weekend.

“I think someone’s got it wrong,” said McKinnon. “I’ve seen the possession stats and we had the ball most of the time and had 28 shots, so I think there’s a mistake there. But the shots on goal tells its own story and hopefully we take that in on Saturday.”

McKinnon added: “The shots coming was a real confidence boost and we could have scored a few more but we’re pleased with the profesionalism shown and taking the three points from a difficult venue.

Morgaro Gomis 6 and Andy Stirling 77. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“The players have started to show a bit of confidence and be more positive in the final third. Theyre doing what’s asked of them and Mo [Gomis] has shown his confidence by taking a shot from outside the box and it’s a great goal. That’s what we’ve been looking for.

“If you don’t shoot you don’t score. It was good to see someone scoring from outside the box like Michael did the week before and taking a shot from outside the area.

“Two big games are coming up, home and away, two tough ones early in the season against sides who have started well but we are finding a bit of form and momentum and we’re pleased with where we are as a group at the moment.”