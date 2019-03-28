Northern Ireland goals can spur on Falkirk’s on-loan Everton striker Lavery

Ray McKinnon is relishing Shayne Lavery’s return to Falkirk after two confidence-boosting goals for Northern Ireland under-21s.

Zak Rudden again caught the attention with a hat-trick for Scotland under-19s during last week’s international break, but Lavery too was on the goal trail, hitting the winner against Bulgaria and Mexico’s under-21 sides for Ian Barraclough’s team.

Shayne Lavery and Bairns assistant Darren Taylor. Picture: Michael Gillen.

And with three huge matches in the space of a week for Falkirk, the boss hopes Lavery’s confidence will be sky high and mirror Rudden’s after making the trip away.

“Zak got a hat-trick for Scotland, wee Shayne has been scoring goals too and Demi (Petravicius) made two appearances for Lithuania so they have all done well and I am pleased for them.

“Shayne was struggling a little bit with injury before he left and it was touch and go for him.

Hopefully he comes back with a bit of a spring in his step because he’s a talented young boy Ray McKinnon on Shayne Lavery

“He was actually wanting to stay here but we encouraged him to go and play some games and get some goals and to be fair he has done that and against a couple of decent teams too in Mexico under-21s and Bulgaria.

“Hopefully that is a boost to him and he comes back with a bit of a spring in his step because he’s a talented young boy and hopefully he can give us something between now and the end of the season.

“I’m delighted for Shayne because it was touch and go whether he made the trip or not because of his fitness but he has gone away and that will do him the world of good, definitely.”

Shayne Lavery. Picture: Michael Gillen.

There is more travelling in store for the trio when they come back too with matches against Inverness and Queen of the South in store within the next week.

McKinnon added: “It is good that they have all gone away and contributed for their country.

“Hopefully they will all come back happy and healthy.”

The Bairns boss reported no injuries this week, but had still to assess the returning internationalists as The Falkirk Herald went to press last night.

He added: “We have three games in a week so we have to ensure that we are in tip top condition and hopefully everyone who is away comes back OK.

“The squad is in good shape for going into the next week. They will all be tough games, especially the ones with the travel involved – we are going up north, we are going down south and then we are back home but we are ready for it and we look forward to it.”