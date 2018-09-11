No explanation over lack of game time for Tommy Robson

Falkirk left-back Tommy Robson was given no explanation as to why he wasn't starting matches by former manager Paul Hartley.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday afternoon, Robson said he wasn't informed as to why he wasn't in the starting eleven.

Robson played the full game against Rangers Colts but struggled for game time under Hartley

"No, not really [I wasn't told]. I just had to keep my head and keep working hard. If I had thrown the towel in and my attitude was bad I don't think I would have been ready to play on Saturdays at all.

"So the big thing for me was just staying focused and being ready for whatever comes."

Robson was in the first side of Ray McKinnon's Falkirk spell, returning to the starting eleven with midfielder Joe McKee, who hadn't played a minute all campaign.

The Englishman, who turns 23 today (September 11), has enjoyed training under the new boss.



"Training has been very sharp and physical on the legs, which I think we needed.

Robson became a fan favourite at The Falkirk Stadium last season

"Over the last three or four weeks it's been pretty light, the training that we did. I think doing a lot more helps come Saturday leg wise, you don't feel leggy at all."

The 23-year-old believes the training has already been paying dividends and helped him personally against Connah's Quay.

"I felt very good and I think that is because of the training, the physical side of it. I felt really fit and ready to go on Saturday and it was just good to be back on the pitch.

"I hadn't played many games and when I had played I was out of position so I was happy to play left-back again."

Robson hasn't started a Championship game yet this season but hopes he can get himself back in the line-up when the Bairns face Ayr United at Somerset Park on Saturday.

