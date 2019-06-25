No chairman, no chief executive and now no company secretary at Falkirk

More changes have taken place behind the scenes in the Bairns boardroom.

In a summer of upheaval, the Bairns filed the latest change with Companies House. It sees Margaret Lang, the former club chairman, end her spell as company secretary.

There have been changes in the boardroom already with Margaret Lang and Craig Campbell both leaving their roles this summer. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The termination of appointment was officially posted by the Bairns last Thursday, June 20.

Mrs Lang took over as the Bairns secretary in January 2017, replacing Ronnie Bateman who departed the role in September 2016.

She was one of the recipients of a letter from a group of shareholders requesting an EGM earlier this month.

The Bairns are now without a chairman, chief executive and company secretary following Mrs Lang’s earlier resignation and Craig Campbell’s exit.

Ownership talks which have dominated the summer are still ongoing.