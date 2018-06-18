New signing at Falkirk – and more on the way

Falkirk have announced a new signing, with the promise of more to follow.

Attacking midfielder Tom Owen-Evans has joined from Newport County AFC for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Bristol City Academy having come through the ranks at his hometown club, before signing with Newport at the age of 16.

Tom has gone on to play over 60 times for the League Two side and joins the Bairns on a one-year deal.

Manager, Paul Hartley, said: “Tom is a young, energetic midfielder who will give us great creativity in attacking areas.

“He is a player who was identified by our Head of Recruitment, Richard Mitchell, as a target and someone we have worked hard on to bring to the Falkirk Stadium.

“This is the first announcement in what will be a very busy 24 hours at the club as we continue to recruit ahead of the start of pre-season training on Wednesday.”