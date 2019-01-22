New Falkirk keeper Harry Burgoyne hopes to follow in footsteps of Krul and Schmeichel

Falkirk goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne hopes he can follow in the footsteps of Kasper Schmeichel and Tim Krul in making a positive impression at the club.

Burgoyne arrives on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season and is looking to go on to big things with the Bairns, and after he leaves.

"I saw somebody on Twitter telling me [they had been here] and I didn't realise that.

"It speaks for itself, look at careers they have gone on to have - Schmeichel is at the top of his game and Krul is doing well in the Championship now.

"If I could go and follow in the footsteps of them, it would be a great achievement."

Burgoyne, 22, becomes the fourth goalkeeper at Falkirk, joining Leo Fasan, David Mitchell and Robbie Mutch at the Falkirk Stadium.

The competition, though, is not something that phases the Englishman.

Speaking to press this afternoon, he added: "In the goalkeeping department, wherever you are, there is always healthy competition.

"In my opinion, if you don't have competition in the goalkeeping department then you can become lazy in training and you are not performing to the best of your ability.

"If you have got someone pushing you every day in training, it's going to improve everyone within the group."

Although he is now behind Portugal stopper Rui Patricio and John Ruddy in the pecking order at Wolves, Burgoyne has had some experience in the first team at Molineux.

He was part of the Wolves side that went to Anfield and defeated Liverpool in the FA Cup in 2017, a game he still remembers extremely fondly.

"I didn't get a lot of sleep the night before, it was just an epic experience and one that you can't really put into words.

"Just thinking about it now gives me goosebumps, hearing 'You'll never walk alone' is just incredible when you are out there on

Schmeichel and Krul both came on loan to Falkirk before going on to have great success in England, most notably with Newcastle United and Leicester City.

the grass. It was a day I will never forget."

Although trips to Alloa and Inverness might not match up with the Anfield experience, Burgoyne is looking forward to his spell north of the border and explained why he moved, adding: "It's a massive club in Scotland, to have the opportunity to come up here and improve my game was a no brainer."