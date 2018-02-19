New Falkirk assistant Gordon Young comes with a Scotland manager’s seal of approval

Gordon Young moved to Falkirk from Impact Soccer Club, California. Picture Michael Gillen.
Gordon Young comes to Falkirk on the recommendation of a former Bairn, and Scotland manager.

Craig Brown - the last Scotland manager to take the national side to a major championships – played a key role in landing Paul Hartley’s new assistant.

Brown worked with Young during his time at Motherwell and selected his name as the stand-out candidate in the Bairns search for a new number two after Jimmy Nicholl’s switch to Rangers.

“The manager had spoken to Craig Brown and Archie Knox, they had a shortlist of candidates and asked Craig to vet it. Craig thought I would be available and it snowballed from there.

“I was on the tarmac at Heathrow [heading back to San Francisco where Young had been based] when Archie Knox text me. I had 30 seconds to speak to him or tell the pilot to keep the brakes on! You can imagine that flight. I barely slept. I couldn’t speak to him by the time I landed 11 hours later at 4am either.”

However Young’s move back to Scotland from California – to a club just four miles from the Scottish village of the same name – moved on and he has taken his place in the dugout for two sucessive 3-1 wins.

Speaking as a guest on Rocksport radio he added: “I had had three years with Craig and Archie. Craig came to visit us at the hotel on Friday night (before Cove Rangers) and we had a chat for a few hours. He paid me a lovely compliment that one of the mistakes he made was when they left Motherwell for Aberdeen he didn’t take me with them. That was quite humbling.”

