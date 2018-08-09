New Bairn Russell set for new adventure after six years at Morton

After a trial at Falkirk earlier this summer, Mark Russell officially became a Bairn on Tuesday, signing a six-month deal with the club.

Russell (22) left Greenock Morton this summer after six seasons, having appeared over 100 times in the Ton’s blue and white.

Russell in action against Airdrieonians at The Falkirk Stadium

But this summer, despite having an offer on the table from Morton, he decided it was time for a new adventure.

“I wanted to try something new,” he told the Falkirk Herald after the squad's team picture on Wednesday.

“All I have ever known is being at Morton, and I fancied a move elsewhere.

“They offered me a deal, I spoke with the manager and came to an agreement that I could go.”

With Tommy Robson and Patrick Brough at left-back, there’s plenty of competition for the 22-year-old - although manager Paul Hartley believes he can play anywhere on the left hand side, and even in more central areas.

Russell added: “I don’t know really [where my best position is].

“I mostly played left-back for Morton but I played at left midfield a handful of times.

“I’m quite happy to play either or - it’s up to the gaffer where he prefers me.”

Russell believes his move to The Falkirk Stadium represents a step forward, adding: “It’s a bigger club with better facilities and more fans at the games.

"I’m looking forward to playing for Falkirk.”