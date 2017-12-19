New Bairn Robson delighted to be back in football

Tommy Robson signed for Falkirk and says he’s delighted to be feeling a part of football again.

The left-back penned a deal until the end of the season and will watch his new side face Livingston on Tuesday night after leaving boyhood heroes Sunderland.

In a Johnston Press exclusive The Falkirk Herald and sister title The Sunderland Echo revealed the move for Robson, and another anticipated swoop for striker Andrew Nelson earlier this month.

Robson had found himself frustarted and frozen out at the Stadium of Light last season, despite making one English Premier League appearance for the Black Cats the season prior.

He explained: “There were limited chances at Sunderland. And the system they are employing left me in between in no-man’s land.

“I was hoping to make a move out but there was the whole scenario with Patrick van Aanholt and the club wouldn’t let me leave, and he went last minute and the club brought someone in straight away and I was stuck.

Robson is a left-back but started his career as a 'number ten' at Darlington. Picture Michael Gillen.

“I’ve been doing my own thing for the past two months. I’ve trained on my own. That was just the situation at the club with myself and it wasn’t ideal to be honest. I just needed out and they weren’t helping me. This is a massive relief and it’s a fresh start.”

But after a trial at Falkirk under new boss Paul Hartley the 22-year-old impressed and has signed on as a Bairn.

The 22-year-old added: “I tried it for a week and really enjoyed it. I couldn’t wait to get back up to meet the boys again and get into training.

“It felt good to be part of something again, especially after training alone!

“I was never involved in matchday squads, I was just pushed aside, I came up here and I was training in the group, with the boys, for the full week. I was part of something again, it felt good.”

Paul Hartley is also delighted to land the defender.

The Bairns boss commented: “Tommy is a player that has been on our radar for some time now. He came in and trained with us at the start of November for a week and certainly impressed myself and the rest of the coaching staff.

“He’s a hardworking and honest young professional who comes with a high pedigree having sampled Premier League football.

“I am really pleased to get him signed up in advance of the window opening, he’ll continue to train with us over the next couple of weeks so it’ll be a smooth transition for him.”

Robson has a Premier League appearance to his name, but never really kicked on from that solitary appearance against Watford in 2016.

He added: “My taste of the Premier League was unbelievable. No-one can ever take it away from me, and that’s what the aim is now – get to the highest level I can get to.”