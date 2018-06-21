New Bairn Lewis looking to follow Jakubiak’s lead

New Falkirk signing Dennon Lewis hopes to follow in friend and former teammate Alex Jakubiak’s footsteps and “make a name for himself” at The Falkirk Stadium.

Jakubiak became a fan’s favourite at the Falkirk Stadium last season scoring five goals in 15 Championship appearances for the Bairns, and Lewis said his former Watford colleague helped convince him to join Paul Hartley’s squad.

“I spoke to Alex quite a few times and that’s what pushed me to come up here. He had a really good time and a good spell here, so it helped.”

“He told me it is a great club that gives an opportunity to younger players, that he thought I would do well in this league and that the fans and the gaffer are really good.”

Lewis played with Jakubiak at Watford at under 18 and under 23 level, but the 21-year-old has since spent time on loan at Crawley Town and Woking, gaining valuable first team football and improving his strength.

“When I went back to Watford [after the loans] I felt a lot more physical and stronger.” he said. “Alex has said that the Scottish Championship is similar to the lower leagues in England, it’s going to be tough and very physical but I am excited and I think my pace will show.

Lewis made his objective with Falkirk clear, after signing an initial one-year contract at the end of May.

“Hopefully I can show what I can do on the ball and get a few goals. A lot of clubs take notice of Falkirk, so it’s a good opportunity for me to come and make a name for myself.”

The future of former teammate Alex Jakubiak remains unclear at the moment, with Falkirk manager Paul Hartley interested in bringing the 21-year-old back to the club. Lewis hopes they can rekindle an old partnership at The Falkirk Stadium next campaign.

“There’s a lot of speculation about him coming back, I’ve spoken to him about it and he doesn’t know what’s going on. Hopefully he gets an opportunity with Watford in the Premier League but if he comes back up it will be a massive benefit for myself personally and for the team. “

Lewis and Falkirk’s eight other summer signings started pre-season training on Wednesday and are set to fly to Wales for a camp on Monday.