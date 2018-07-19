Mutch ado over nothing for Robbie

Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch was relieved to redeem his own mistake after saving a penalty he gave away against Forfar Athletic on Tuesday night.

Mutch started ahead of Leo Fasan, having sat on the bench against Montrose on Saturday, but the game got off to a nightmare start for the 19-year-old.

He was caught on the ball by Forfar striker Dale Hilson just eight minutes in, taking the nippy striker out as he attempted to get rid of the ball.

“It was a bit of a heart in mouth moment, giving the penalty away in the first place. I’m just glad I redeemed my mistake.

“I thought before the penalty ‘I have to save this’ because I had given it away. I’m glad I saved and then got up and got the rebound.”

Although he was more than happy to make up for his error, Mutch remained disappointed by the error which led to referee Stevie Kirkland pointing to the spot.

The stopper explained how he was caught on the ball by Hilson.

“I just delayed too long when deciding where I was going to play it.

“When I realised there was nothing on and went to launch it up the pitch it was too later and the boy nipped in in front of me.”

Keeping a clean sheet was a positive for Mutch, especially given that Forfar had twenty shots, hit the post twice and missed a penalty.

“There was a shot near the end which was deflected and going in. “The game was probably dead by then but we all wanted a clean sheet and we got it.”

Mutch, having watched the game from the sidelines on Saturday was pleased to start, but said he didn’t know he was in the line-up until he arrived at the stadium.

“I didn’t find out until we came in. The gaffer is still treating these game kind of as pre-season but obviously they are competitive games you want to win.

“He said before kick-off he was trying to give everyone minutes and game time and it was nothing to do with the game at the weekend.”

Falkirk have this weekend off, before travelling to St Johnstone and East Fife next week.

Mutch admitted there is lots of work to do in training before next Tuesday’s game.