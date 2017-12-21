Mutch ado about postponed games as Robbie waits for his Falkirk debut

Robbie Mutch saw his dream debut delayed by cold weather – and had ex-Bairn goalie Danny Rogers reminding him all about it

The ex-Aberdeen goalkeeper finally made his Bairns bow at Livingston on Tuesday night, and kept a clean sheet.

Mutch kept a clean sheet. Picture Michael Gillen.

But Mutch has had three and a half weeks of preparation since learning he was to be handed a start by Paul Hartley and it’s been playing on his mind, and his mobile.

“I found out I was playing weeks ago, it was meant to be here at Livingston but it got cancelled. Then the next one was off, and cancelled again, and again - four postponements.

“You just can’t believe it can you – but fifth time lucky.

“Training knowing I’m playing was good. It’s a good thing training but a bad thing because it was playing at the back of my mind too – when will I get my chance. Almost four weeks later I get a debut, so it was a long wait, but I’m glad, it was worth it with a clean sheet.

Mutch had a long wait for his debut. Picture Michael Gillen.

I got it and hopefully I can kick on.”

Hpowever with every passing week he was reminded of the situation by his former Aberdeen team-mate Danny Rogers, who spent two seasons on loan at Falkirk, and even played a role in Mutch’s move in the summer.

The keeper added: “Danny put in a good word for me with Derek Jackson when Aberdeen released me, and got me in here. I had offers elsewhere but I felt this was the best place to get first team football and now I have it hopefully I keep it.

“Danny wished me luck in a text message when I told him I was getting a debut, but since then it’s been laughing faces in texts for every postponement!

I have a lot of time for him. He’s a good lad.”

Rogers is one of several goalkeepers who used Falkirk as a platform for better things – and that’s not lost on the kid gloves.

“There’s a photo in the Stadium of Tim Krul, of Michael McGovern and of Kasper Schmeichel. Big names have come here and pushed on. Hopefully I can push on myself but I just want to cement my place first.

“I feel for David Mitchell. He was injured in his second game, that got me onto the bench and training with the first team every day. I have been training well since then and the new gaffer came in and Cieran Dunne got his chance and that gave all the under-20s belief that they could maybe sneak their way into the first team.

“It’s different for the goalie and a big gamble for the gaffer to take a chance on a young goalie in a really physical game.

“But I’m glad he has faith in me, and a clean sheet on my debut, I can’t complain.

“We were under the cosh a bit in the second half and got lucky with them hitting the bar, but maybe should have taken something from the first half.”

Falkirk drew 0-0 with Livingston.