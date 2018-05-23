Mutch ado about goalkeeper Robbie’s new contract at Falkirk

Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch has extended his stay with the Bairns until 2021 – and is seen as a future number one by Paul Hartley.

The rookie stopper joined Falkirk last summer as under-20s keeper but he was pitched in by the Bairns boss several times last season, and rarely let the manager down.

Robbie Mutch. picture Michael Gillen

He kept a clean sheet on his debut in Livingston in December having caught the new manager’s eye almost immeidately.

“I really like the look of the young kid,” Hartley said back in October when discussing his squad, and he stood by his word pitching Mutch into a league match at Livingston where the rookie keeper kept a clean sheet on his debut.

More starts followed into 2018 before Conor Hazard joined on loan from Celtic but Mutch dislodged him for the final game of the season

PLAYER PROFILE: ROBBIE MUTCH

Mutch made his debut in Livingston. Picture: Michael Gillen.

That has prompted Hartley to hand the 19-year-old a deal for three more years taking him to 2021.

Hartley told The Falkirk Herald: “It’s a great piece of business for us.

“He was a stand-out when I arrived last October as I was watching the development side and excelled when we placed him in the first team environment.

“You just need to look at how he progressed throughout the season and how he performed in the final day against St Mirren.

Robbie Mutch.

“There is a lot more to come from him so we are delighted.

“It’s a long contract – two years beyond next season so it’s great for us and for Robbie who can concentrate on his game knowing the future is secured for a few years.”

The Aberdonian was named Young Player of the Year at the club’s 2018 Gala Awards last month,

Mutch joins Aaron Muirhead, Lewis Kidd, Tommy Robson, Kevin O’Hara and Jordan McGhee in committing to the club for the new season, while new recruits Tom Dallison, Dennon Lewis and Patrick Brough have all signed on too.

Louis Longridge and Sean Welsh have failed to agree terms while Tom Taiwo, Peter Grant, Paul Watson and Robbie Thomson were not offered extensions.