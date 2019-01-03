Motherwell man Ross MacLean the latest to swap Morton for Falkirk

Winger Ross MacLean has followed ex-boss Ray McKinnon from Greenock to Falkirk.

The Bairns boss had signed the Motherwell winger on loan at Cappielow during his four months in charge, and has moved quickly to re-sign him for Falkirk.

MacLean (right) has played in the Premiership with Motherwell. Picture Ian McFadyen

PLAYER PROFILE: Ross MacLean

But while the deal at Greenock was only a temporary loan, which has been cut short by the Steelmen, MacLean has now penned an 18-month deal at The Falkirk Stadium as Ray McKinnon lays the foundations for defying relegation this season and a more positive outcome next term.

The Bairns boss said: “Ross is a great young player who we are really pleased to bring into the club. He works really hard and is a good character to have around the place.

“Having signed him previously for Morton, myself and Darren know all about him and the qualities he can add to our team.

“I have spoken previously about the fact that I felt we had to bring wingers in to the club and Ross brings that natural ability to the group.”

JANUARY TRANSFER TRACKER

IN: Ian McShane (St Mirren), Paul Dixon (Grimsby), Abdul Osman (PAS Lamia), Ross MacLean (Motherwell)

OUT: Marcus Haber (loan ended), Mustapha Dumbuya (released)