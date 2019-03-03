Morton 1 Falkirk 1: Fans Views

Here's what you had to say on social media after Friday night's televised match at Cappielow.

Robert Bailey: "Battled hard for each other and great defending when down to 10 men. Would have lost that game before Christmas."

Chris Hynd: "Decent point in the end with having 10 men. Need to start winning games though."

Stuart MacDonald: "On a plus note a good point in a scrappy game where Falkirk didn’t really get a hold of the game. Sending off killed it but good effort to defend the draw."

@Bairn74: "Never got the ball on deck and got dragged into playing long balls. Dallas was a disgrace again. Sent Dixon off then missed a two-footed tackle on Demi. The fans who were fighting have shamed club again."

David White: "Good coverage but presentation was poor. As for the match another valuable point especially when we went down to 10 men."

Norman Robb: "Personally I thought the coverage was good, the quality of the picture was exceptional."

John Fairley: "No time given for managers interviews at conclusion of match and no one with knowledge of championship football on hand in my opinion. Early days, plenty room for improvement."

John Watt: "Mince n mince."

Jean Yvonne Kirk: "Thanks for the goal Zach. Burgoyne not really tested but made a few good saves, coverage ok for first attempt, can only get better."