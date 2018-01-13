Morton 0 Falkirk 1: Second success at Greenock

Falkirk moved to the cusp of safety with a win at Cappielow.

Craig Sibbald’s 20th minute goal was just reward for an extended period of Bairns attack that started the first half.

Its Sibbalds first goal of the season. Picture Michael Gillen.

The visitors rode their luck at times with three Morton efforts cleared off the line - two denying Robert Thomson - but few can begrudge all three points heading back to the Bairns.

Louis Longridge almost added to his four in four ratio in the first half with a strike deflected onto the junction of the post and bar.

Three points were well worth the soaking for the visiting fands - and players, and Paul Hartl;ey’s side are now level with Dumbarton. Just a goal separates them from eighth.

The Bairns began brightly with the same side that pulled Dundee United apart in such enthralling fashion. And the set-up continued in that vein with an entertaining and attacking start to the game.

Andrew Nelson flashed a shot wide after winning possession from Ricki Lamie inside the box, and Louis Longridge also slipped a strike from distance wide.

But the Bairns opened the scoring on 20 minutes after a great move earned a corner.

Peter grant booted clear and a clever flick-on by on-loan Sunderland man Nelson fell perfectly for Longridge’s run. He drove into the box and shifted wide to Lewis Kidd, but the pass was cut-out for a corner.

Longridge swung the set-piece into the area and Morton ouldn’t clear with Craig Sibbald hoovering up the scraps ten yards out and ramming into the net off the post for the game-winner.

The home side responded and in their push for an equaliser the Bairns’ attacking dominance waited slightly, but they were still a threat.

Longridge found himself isolated and in possession on 35 minutes but his shot was deflected onto the woodwork by O’Ware.

The win came at a cost though as Reghan Tumilty was injured in the first period, bringing his loan period to an early end. Paul Watson came on and Aaron Muirhead moved to the right-side.

Morton went close through Robert Thomson twice having efforts cleared off the line by Jordan McGhee on the post and a leaping Tom Taiwo header as the Ton’s towering centre-backs troubled the Bairns at set-pieces, creating room for the forwards to work, and Bob McHugh also saw an effort stopped at point-blank range by Thomson.

The second half was evenl;y matched in a constant rain squall.

Morton had the better of the play, especially late on as they pressed hard to avoid a second home defeat to the Bairns this season but the Bairns kept on to the end and kept the home side at bay.