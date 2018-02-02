More Falkirk goals would be music to Sunderland striker’s ears

Andrew Nelson says hearing Falkirk fans sing his name was “best feeling in the world”.

The south stand chanted the all-action attacker’s name after he notched his first goal for the Bairns last week.

Supporters riffed his name into the Perfecto AllStarz’ Reach Up tune before handing him a standing ovation as he was replaced by Kevin O’Hara after a hustling performance leading the line.

He told The Falkirk Herald: “That’s the first time its happened in my career and it was honestly the best feeling I’ve had for a while, or even in my life, should I say. It was just pure joy.

“I’m here to score goals and thats what I’m here to do. I want people to appreciate Im here to do my all for them. The fact the fans recognise that is great. It’s helped us settle in, it’s help me become part of the club, so I’m more than happy to keep what I’m doing.

Paul Hartley was pleased with the striker. Picture Michael Gillen.

“It’s been long overdue and to take the pressure off with that monkey off my back - it’s amazing.

“Confidence builds once you get your first one. Now I feel on top of the world and we have three important points as well as moving up the league. It’s just a case of going from there really and seeing what happens next.”

Nelson had gone close in previous games, and then again against Inverness but he finally notched with just minutes to play.

“It was coming to the point of frustratation and I thought it wasn’t my day again but then I saw Alex Jakubiak get down the left and he saw me and put the ball in. It flashed through my mind ‘Do not miss, under no circumstances, please, for god’s sake, don’t miss!’

Andrew Nelson went close with this acrobatic effort but 'lost it in the lights'. Picture Michael Gillen.

“When it went in I didn’t know what to do with myself, the amount of joy I felt, and emotion, unbelievable.

“I’d gone for an acrobatic one a bit earlier too and got the ball lost in the floodlight! I couldn’t see where the ball was so I just jumped up and hoped it’d hit my foot and go somewhere. I was just hoping to hit the target when the chances came and hopefully more come my way.”

Nelson has scored but he’s also been a provider. He laid on fellow Sunderland Academy graduate Tommy Robson for his first for the club against Dundee United and the pair combined again and almost repeated the feat, but Mark Ridgers saved.

Nelson was in action in the William Hill Scottish Cup against the West Lothian side. Picture Michael Gillen.

Nelson added: “When Tommy gets the ball, we played with the 23s remember, we know what’s happening. I’ve played with him for a long time so I know when he’s going down the line or when he’s coming inside, so it’s good to get the link-up with him, but I think I do well with everyone. I think I understand what everyone is looking for and hopefully I can build on that understanding and get more.

“I know Tommy’s play from Sunderland but it’s a different environment and surroundings up here – but football never changes.

“There’s plenty of positives to take from the recent games. Every one is different but we are showing now we can handle many aspects.”

Now he has the monkey off his back – and a song – Nelson is keen for more success.

“We’re all looking forward to Livingston – again. We’ll soon know them really well, we’ve played so often.

Andrew Nelson clashes with Gregor Buchanan of Livingston. Picture Michael Gillen.

“It was a horrible game in the cup against them but we’re at home this time so hopefully it’s a better game in a different environment.

“I’d love to have more songs sung for me too. We’ll just keep going and doing the best we can.”

