Montrose 2 Falkirk 3: Your Views

Here’s what you had to say after the dramatic scenes of Falkirk’s late win in Montrose.

Alan Bennie: “McManus and Mutch were excellent today. But let’s thank Santa for our three points today, as the last five minutes was panicking lots lol.”

Christopher Nelson: “Should have be out off sight with the chances we missed still much better performance McManus has upped his game big time.”

Gordon Robertson: “Could have been over and done with five minutes into the second half. Agree McManus has been outstanding of late.”

Keith Kleinman: “It was a xmas miracle but a,lot of fight in the team onwards and upwards.”

Grant Simpson: “And.... breathe... at the moment, any win is a good win. League table is nuts though.”

Gordon Robertson: “Game should have well out of sight early in the second half but the scenes at the end were fantastic. McManus MOTM again, lad runs his heart out every week, next stop Airdrie.”

Grant Elliot: “Thought we were going to throw it away today which we usually do when other results go in our favour but we kept going and got the win and that’s what matters.”

@staffelhoff: Big improvement – if McKinnon’s side had lost a two goal lead the arses would’ve been collapsing. This team regrouped and fought for a winner.