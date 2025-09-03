Falkirk ace Liam Henderson highlights importance of Bairns’ maiden Scottish Premiership win as centre-back stars in 1-0 away win over Aberdeen.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk ace Liam Henderson has acknowledged the psychological merit of the Bairns' memorable 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen at the weekend - and says it is' a monkey off our backs' after picking up a welcome three points at Pittodrie.

John McGlynn’s newly-promoted side claimed their first top-flight victory of the season last Sunday against ten men thanks to recent loan signing Kyrell Wilson’s second-half strike. Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin was sent off after a VAR review just before the break, with the Swansea forward making an instant impact off the bench on his Bairns’ debut - netting the all-important winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after playing his part in securing Falkirk’s maiden Premiership three points - a first for the club since 2010 - Henderson hailed an “outstanding” away showing from his team-mates.

Hendo on ‘huge’ Aberdeen win

He told the Falkirk Herald: “It was huge. It was what we have been working towards over the last three years. The commitment, effort and determination from all of the team was outstanding. We showed composure to play. The subs came on and made a massive impact. It meant so much to me and the boys. It takes that monkey off our backs too. We showed that we can compete and win.

“This is a really tough place to come, the wind was difficult and even when they went down to ten men, they worked so hard to make up for that and we still had to take the sting out of the game. We rolled out sleeves up the end and what a clean sheet to get. We worked through some sticky situations and the credit for that goes to all of the lads. It isn’t just the back four but the whole team that work hard. The fans are different class, they don’t stop singing. It was brilliant for them and well-deserved. It was nice to give them something back.”

Matchwinner Wilson and fellow loanee Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi both played their part in the win after coming on for their Falkirk debuts - and Henderson believes that the recent loan additions, which also include Manchester United attacker Ethan Williams and Swansea defender Filip Lissash, are a big boost the Bairns’ squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bairns’ squad boosted by loanees

“It’s been a quick turnaround for the new guys,” he said. “Kyrell (Wilson) managed one training session with us which was great. We saw his pace and new that he would be a real danger in that attacking area. We know that they will be a boost to the squad and help us going forward. Kyrell did really well and got the goal for us. Big Trey (Samuel-Ogunsuyi) put himself about up there and won headers for us.”

Sunday’s victory also marked a personal milestone for fans’ favourite Henderson - who has worked his way up from the SPFL’s bottom tier to the top. Less than five years ago, the 29-year-old was turning out for Edinburgh City in Scottish League Two. Since then, he’s won the two titles with the Bairns and starred for Arbroath as a part-time player.

“I’ve got a Premiership win on my CV now!” Henderson beamed. “I’ve got a clean sheet too now to my name. I mentioned that in the changing room after the game. It’s brilliant. Surreal to be honest. I have come up through the leagues and managed to get to the top division but for me it is all about the team. The fact we got the three points was what mattered more.”