Monday Verdict: The best is yet to come for Falkirk?

Sports Editor David Oliver assesses Falkirk’s 3-0 win over Forfar as Falkirk showed some potential in front of their would be owner Mark Campbell.

A potential goal of the season, in front of the club’s potential new owner saw Falkirk on their way to finally fulfilling theirs.

Pictures: Michael Gillen.

This was the sort of match that was expected when the Bairns assembled a squad capable – in theory and reputation – of sweeping through League One.

Only so far they have failed to live up to the expectations and the promise on paper. But on Saturday they did.

It wasn’t a complete performance by any means, indeed as an occasion it fell fairly flat for long spells, but three points were safe within 20 minutes, and how.

Some 318 minutes had passed without a Bairns goal but when it came the drought was ended with a strike worth salivating and celebrating.

Pictures: Michael Gillen.

Michael Doyle’s 35yard rocket caught Marc McCallum out as it flew into the top corner with a goal he later insisted was maybe not goal of the season, but worth preparing the trophy for.

It sparked a fine performance from the right-back who flew up the wing and provided and supported Aiden Connolly ahead of him with options, as well as the opener.

It is what will be remembered from an otherwise routine match – where most of the eyes were off the park.

Doyle stole the headlines which were being prepared for the entrance of Mark Campbell, the businessman named Falkirk’s preferred bidder on July 29, who watched the game from the directors’ box.

Pictures: Michael Gillen.

He embraced the club’s largest shareholder Sandy Alexander before kick-off and sat flanked by directors Andy Thomson and Peter Duncan for the game, having met with fans in the bar pre-match.

He’s watched from afar and made his comments on team performance known on social media since his takeover status was revealed, but on this, his second trip to seethe Bairns, he witnessed his second victory. Whether more follow depends on the due diligence process he insists has not yet completed, his is still very much a potential takeover, though signs from the boardroom on Saturday where he was escorted pitchside by Kieran Koszary, were positive for a conclusion to a now nine-month-long ownership saga for Falkirk.

All the while there has been little to shout about on the field and while there was on Saturday, the celebrations were contained.

Three goals and three points and a return to form of Louis Longridge were pleasing, but they came against a Forfar side not up to the standard of their hosts.

Pictures: Michael Gillen.

Teams like Forfar shouldn’t pose a problem for Falkirk, but so far others have, or at least the Bairns have created their own away from home with prolifigacy. On Saturday Michael Doyle put the goal-shy to shame in a professional outing, a routine win and a marker for the remainder of the season where Falkirk have the potential to sew up the title – but they just have to show it.

Pictures: Michael Gillen.

Pictures: Michael Gillen.

Pictures: Michael Gillen.

Pictures: Michael Gillen.