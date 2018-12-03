Monday Verdict: Scott Harrison exacts revenge with last minute goal

If revenge is indeed a dish best served cold, then Scott Harrison would have enjoyed the taste of his revenge-laden 93rd minute winner at Inverness on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was denied a goal that he still believes was perfect and should have stook against Caley Thistle on the opening day in a 1-0 loss at the Falkirk Stadium, but more than exacted revenge for that by netting a 93rd minute winner on Saturday, which in turn ended the hosts’ 25 match undefeated streak.

Zak Rudden nodded in unopposed (Michael Gillen)

Paul Paton’s ball into the box was crying out to be slammed home and Harrison, who said the goal was extra, extra special after he lost his man for the Jags equaliser, obliged.

The celebrations in the stand from the 200 or so Bairns that had made the journey were quite something – probably the best celebration those fans have enjoyed in quite some time.

It was also good to see Dennon Lewis, a 92nd minute substitute, in and amongst the supporters in the aftermath of the goal and at full-time after the week he has had.

Everything now, the performance, the last minute goal, Zak Rudden’s brace and the celebrations, leads you to believe that Falkirk will turn up again this weekend, defeat Alloa and kiss goodbye to the relegation zone. It won’t be that easy, but this certainly feels like a real turning point.

Rudden was delighted after sticking the Bairns ahead (Michael Gillen)

To think, the day started horribly for the Bairns – and it actually looked as if they could be turned over quite comfortably after the opening ten or so minutes.

Inverness, on an undefeated streak since March, took the lead in the sixth minute through Tom Walsh and the ease of which they cut through the Bairns backline was alarming.

Also alarming was the way the home side continued to dominate – until Zak Rudden equalised.

Rudden found himself in a strange amount of space in the box, with Inverness keeper Mark Ridgers coming and retreating, and was easily allowed to nod in.

Harrison and Dennon Lewis re-emerge from the crowd after celebrations... (Michael Gillen)

The striker’s second, though, was anything but easy. The Rangers loanee skinned Shaun Rooney with the flick of a boot and then lashed through Ridgers – again home fans were annoyed with their keeper, who let this one through his body.

Into the second half, and the Bairns soaked up tons of pressure, until George Oakley, who scored the winner at the Falkirk Stadium on the opening day, equalised.

93 minutes in, though, and, with Jags fans calling for Leo Fasan to be booked for time wasting as he tried to secure a point, Falkirk somehow won it.

Harrison admitted it was a smash and grab post-match, but he certainly did not care – he grabbed his long-awaited revenge and celebrated accordingly with his supporters.

With Alloa next, this has to be the turning point.