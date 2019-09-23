Monday Verdict: Falkirk sending out a message with with win at Stranraer

Sports Editor David Oliver watched on from ‘picture postcard perfect’ Stranraer where Falkirk found the ‘write-stuff’ in their first away win of the season.

Falkirk finally showed some of their expected form with a first-class display at Stranraer on Saturday.

The Bairns sent out a message with a dominant display, albeit against particularly poor opposition, but played with a freedom and fun that enthralled 300 or so Bairns fans who had made the trip in a picture postcard summer setting.

There was plenty to write home about too. For the second week in a row the Bairns found the postage stamp corner of an opposition goal with Morgaro Gomis’ rocket nine minutes from time.

The busy little midfielder unleashed a carbon copy of Michael Doyle’s screamer a week earlier – hit with such ferocity only the net stopped it landing halfway to Dumfries. The Bairns are on their way back to visit the likes of Queen of the South and the rest of the SPFL Championship if they can keep up this form.

Stranraer barely threatened, but they didn’t stand a chance against a Bairns side who all but gave Cammy Bell the day off after a quiet afternoon last week.

Consecutive 3-0 victories have restored the feel good factor to Falkirk, but continuing that theme against the two sides above them in the League One table will go some way to re-establishing their pre-season place as the team to beat in League One.

They probably should have had more and been even more emphatic in voctiry against Stranraer.

One of the pre-season favourites for the top scorer award, Declan McManus, continued on his cold streak – but he’s doing everything but convert. Even when he tried to pinch a Gregor Buchanan goals - not for the first time this season - the on-loan Ross County man managed to strike the crossbar from a yard out.

The positive though is the Bairns are making chances for McManus to miss, and frustrated though he clearly is, he’s still there willing the ball in.

His strike partner David McMillan got off the mark and knocked in the Bairns first away goal of the season with a low diversion of a header, that sneaked inside Max Currie’s post.

The Stranraer goalkeeper was on inspired form and a contributing factor to Falkirk’s dominance not being matched by goals. The last tiem the Bairns headed south to Stair Park they came up against another in-form goalkeeper, David Mitchell, and signed him the next summer.

That game finished 1-0 against the Bairns and this time, though Currie excelled, none of his team-mates came close and the Bairns breexed to victory.

Charlie Telfer’s second eased the nerves, after the midfielder played through the pain barrier with his ankle injured for a second week running, slaloming through to secure the win and then substituted aghead of two crucial encounters.

That left the point secure, but the stage set for Morgaro Gomis to launch his late wondergoal in and cap off the first away win of the league season.

