Monday Verdict: Christmas cards aplenty and festive fight shown from Falkirk

Falkirk flew out on their Christmas weekend away in raised spirits despite being unable to clip the wings of league leaders Raith Rovers.

But crucially they didn’t lose any ground on them either and that’s a positive after a battling performance in adverse circumstances.

Referee Gavin Ross did many a match reporters’ festive themed piece a chance by ordering off three players among 11 entries to his black book of indiscipline. So many cards at Christmas time? Ho ho ho.

But that won’t appease the Bairns faithful, festive season or not, following a bewildering display. Re-taken throw-ins, leniency to Kieron Bowie’s plethora of fouls on Gregor Buchanan, a harsh yellow card for Morgaro Gomis, a contentious red for Charlie Telfer.

He was even barged to the ground by Gary Miller unable to halt his sprinting remonstration on the slippery surface and failed to take action.

But bewilderment at the refereeing decisions in the third tier of the league system is nothing new. Same standards, different day.

Only this time there was a difference in Falkirk too.

There was a fire back in the bellies and, in Lee Miller and David McCracken’s first game as permanent managers of the team, there was a noticeable lift in the mood around the stands, and the confidence among the players.

When the game was level at a goal apiece and ten men each the Bairns encamped in the attacking half and the south stand roared in scenes reminiscent of, but not equal to, the duo’s time here as players.

Even at nine men they didn’t fold. Previous sides over the last three years would have wilted weakly after Telfer’s ordering off on the quarter of the hour.

The ex-Rangers man caught Regan Hendry in the centre-circle in full view of Gavin Ross who deemed it violent conduct in his match report. Video footage shows an ugly challenge far from the ball. Not nasty. Not malicious. But the red card was not contested by anyone around the incident – only the stands and jeers for Ross saw the referee off at the interval.

By then the Bairns were one down but had shown an attacking intent to shoot down the Kirkcaldy side who will return on the last day of the season. By then both hope to have the title sewn up and they fought for this game as if there was much on the line.

Indeed Falkirk showed plenty that they are more than a match for the league leaders when the going was even.

Even a man down they were urged forward by the new permanent managers and rewarded with Jamie Gullan’s glancing header cancelled by Declan McManus after great work by Louis Longridge on the left.

However they couldn’t force a winner despite Mark Durnan finding the crossbar hours before Temple Bar.

Good things come to those who wait says one Dublin-brewed drink. And good things can come for if Falkirk show this level of fight for the second half of the season.